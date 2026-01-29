John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,782 shares, a growth of 647.4% from the December 31st total of 2,513 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $364,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,456,000. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHCP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. 2,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

About John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF

The John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (JHCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed with a focus on a diversified bond portfolio, which includes a potential 20% allocation to high-yield bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income while also considering ESG factors in its investment analysis JHCP was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

