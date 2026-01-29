ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Short Interest Update

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,435 shares, an increase of 572.2% from the December 31st total of 511 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Stock Performance

BDCZ stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464. ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $0.3198 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th.

About ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

