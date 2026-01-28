Short Interest in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE) Declines By 78.0%

Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,938 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the December 31st total of 113,160 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 614,176 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 614,176 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CGIE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 557,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,652. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group International Equity ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 76.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

