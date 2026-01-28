iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Short Interest Down 70.4% in January

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 154,220 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 521,011 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,862 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,862 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARTY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 680,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,040. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $54.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Get iShares Future AI & Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap. ARTY was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.