Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Short Interest Update

Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,917 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 17,002 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLES traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2194 per share. This is an increase from Inspire Global Hope ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Global Hope ETF

Inspire Global Hope ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000.

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

