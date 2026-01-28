Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Still a Buy?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,476,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 531,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Trading Up 18.8%

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc and changed its name to Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc in June 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.