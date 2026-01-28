Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.2210. 5,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 14,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VALN. Wall Street Zen lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $815.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Valneva SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Valneva by 125.0% during the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $8,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva’s research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

