Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.6050, with a volume of 251225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEI. UBS Group downgraded Douglas Emmett to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $250.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 633.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high?quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long?term cash flows.

The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

