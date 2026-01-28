Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,137 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the December 31st total of 10,383 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,973 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,973 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BCDF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.7633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 250.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF ( NYSEARCA:BCDF Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.62% of Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (BCDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed to broadly invest in blockchain development companies of any market capitalization from around the world. BCDF was launched on Aug 1, 2022 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

