Head-To-Head Contrast: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) versus PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -9.07% -34.68% -23.83% Perion Network -2.53% 2.28% 1.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of PodcastOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Perion Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 1 1 0 0 1.50 Perion Network 1 1 3 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PodcastOne and Perion Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Perion Network has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.37%. Given Perion Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than PodcastOne.

Volatility & Risk

PodcastOne has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PodcastOne and Perion Network”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $52.12 million 1.26 -$6.46 million ($0.20) -12.25 Perion Network $498.29 million 0.73 $12.61 million ($0.26) -34.35

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. Perion Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PodcastOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perion Network beats PodcastOne on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also provides supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it offers an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company provides a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it offers Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

