Head to Head Review: Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) and Its Competitors

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) is one of 616 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Artiva Biotherapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Artiva Biotherapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artiva Biotherapeutics 1 0 4 1 2.83 Artiva Biotherapeutics Competitors 7266 12653 38649 1233 2.57

Artiva Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 325.06%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 61.86%. Given Artiva Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Artiva Biotherapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A -49.99% -44.05% Artiva Biotherapeutics Competitors -824.61% -116.10% -28.91%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artiva Biotherapeutics $250,000.00 -$65.37 million -1.73 Artiva Biotherapeutics Competitors $942.56 million -$41.92 million 8.73

Artiva Biotherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Artiva Biotherapeutics. Artiva Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Artiva Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Artiva Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artiva Biotherapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artiva Biotherapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It also develops AB-201, an allogeneic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell product candidate; and AB-205, an allogeneic anti-CD5 CAR-NK cell product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

