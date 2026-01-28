iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,588 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the December 31st total of 51,461 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,960 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 40,960 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,626,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MXI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 95,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,762. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $301.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.77.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the materials sector of the economy. Component companies include those companies engaged in a wide variety of commodity-related manufacturing and mining activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.