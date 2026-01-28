Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA) Short Interest Update

Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,036 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 84,262 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. 40,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,085. The stock has a market cap of $500.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.85. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor International Compounders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,533,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171,970 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 42,355 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,244,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,691,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,576,000 after acquiring an additional 274,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the period.

About Harbor International Compounders ETF

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation. OSEA was launched on Sep 6, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

