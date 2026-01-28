American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Short Interest Update

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,774 shares, an increase of 643.8% from the December 31st total of 6,423 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 65,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Performance

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,335. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $489.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QINT. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,907,000. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 60,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period.

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

