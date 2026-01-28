Short Interest in Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PHEQ) Declines By 69.7%

Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PHEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,090 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 13,509 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,008 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,008 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Parametric Hedged Equity ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PHEQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHEQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. 10,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,824. Parametric Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.

The Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (PHEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in individual US large-cap stocks while utilizing a laddered options strategy to mitigate losses. The option strategy caps the potential upside participation. PHEQ was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Parametric.

