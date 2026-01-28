Contrasting PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PSQ and Amazon.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $23.20 million 1.82 -$57.69 million ($1.20) -0.76 Amazon.com $637.96 billion 4.07 $59.25 billion $7.08 34.32

Profitability

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amazon.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PSQ and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -178.95% -184.74% -62.82% Amazon.com 11.06% 23.62% 11.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Amazon.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amazon.com has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PSQ and Amazon.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 1 0 1 0 2.00 Amazon.com 0 4 54 1 2.95

PSQ currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 282.93%. Amazon.com has a consensus price target of $295.91, suggesting a potential upside of 21.77%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Summary

Amazon.com beats PSQ on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products in its stores; and programs that allow authors, independent publishers, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as advertising services through programs, such as sponsored ads, display, and video advertising. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, a membership program. The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale and products offered by third-party sellers. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, content creators, advertisers, and employees. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

