Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Short Interest Up 537.2% in January

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 238,031 shares, an increase of 537.2% from the December 31st total of 37,355 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 1.33% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Price Performance

LITP traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. 642,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,060. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.04. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.8927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 780.0%.

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. LITP was launched on Feb 1, 2023 and is managed by Sprott.

