Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 1531527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Tudor Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$550.63 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.