David Fisher Sells 9,573 Shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) Chairman David Fisher sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,715.13. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 348,223 shares in the company, valued at $54,953,071.63. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enova International alerts:

On Tuesday, December 16th, David Fisher sold 15,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $2,403,600.00.

On Friday, November 21st, David Fisher sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $745,500.00.

Enova International Trading Up 0.8%

ENVA traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.98. 636,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $168.68.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.59 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Enova International from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enova International

Enova International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Enova International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue beat — Enova reported adjusted EPS $3.46 vs. consensus ~$3.17 and revenue $1.34B (well above some estimates); originations rose 32% and total company revenue was up 15% YoY. This topline and EPS outperformance is the primary catalyst for the rally. Press Release

Earnings and revenue beat — Enova reported adjusted EPS $3.46 vs. consensus ~$3.17 and revenue $1.34B (well above some estimates); originations rose 32% and total company revenue was up 15% YoY. This topline and EPS outperformance is the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Strong 2026 outlook and strategic growth — Company expects ~15% origination growth and at least 20% EPS growth in 2026, and highlighted progress on the Grasshopper acquisition as a growth driver. Guidance & Acquisition Note

Strong 2026 outlook and strategic growth — Company expects ~15% origination growth and at least 20% EPS growth in 2026, and highlighted progress on the Grasshopper acquisition as a growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Healthy credit metrics, liquidity and buybacks — Management reported a consolidated net charge-off ratio of 8.3%, net revenue margin ~60%, a 30+ day delinquency ratio improved to 6.7%, liquidity of ~$1.1B, and $35M in repurchases during the quarter — supportive of returns and balance-sheet flexibility. Press Release

Healthy credit metrics, liquidity and buybacks — Management reported a consolidated net charge-off ratio of 8.3%, net revenue margin ~60%, a 30+ day delinquency ratio improved to 6.7%, liquidity of ~$1.1B, and $35M in repurchases during the quarter — supportive of returns and balance-sheet flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Citizens JMP raised its target to $182 (market outperform) and BTIG reaffirmed a buy with a $199 target, signaling increased analyst confidence and providing additional upward pressure. PT Raise

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Citizens JMP raised its target to $182 (market outperform) and BTIG reaffirmed a buy with a $199 target, signaling increased analyst confidence and providing additional upward pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Market write-ups and sector context — Coverage pieces discuss how Enova fits within evolving credit services and whether value investors should consider ENVA; useful for positioning but not immediate catalysts. Kalkine Zacks

Market write-ups and sector context — Coverage pieces discuss how Enova fits within evolving credit services and whether value investors should consider ENVA; useful for positioning but not immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Industry tailwinds — A report showing sustained small-business confidence and expanding access to capital can support Enova’s SMB lending mix, but it’s a broader macro tailwind rather than an ENVA-specific catalyst. OnDeck Report

Industry tailwinds — A report showing sustained small-business confidence and expanding access to capital can support Enova’s SMB lending mix, but it’s a broader macro tailwind rather than an ENVA-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting coverage on sales — Some outlets flagged sales below certain analyst estimates, creating short-term headline risk and potential confusion despite the company’s reported revenue beat versus other consensus figures. MSN

Conflicting coverage on sales — Some outlets flagged sales below certain analyst estimates, creating short-term headline risk and potential confusion despite the company’s reported revenue beat versus other consensus figures. Negative Sentiment: Leverage and capital structure risk — ENVA’s reported debt-to-equity (~3.2) is elevated, which increases sensitivity to funding conditions and credit volatility despite current liquidity levels. No link

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Enova International by 40.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth $5,974,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.