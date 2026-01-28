Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells 14,625 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.66, for a total value of $6,795,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 7,875 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.66, for a total value of $3,659,197.50.

On Monday, January 26th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total value of $10,617,975.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $10,788,975.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Michael Benkowitz sold 7,875 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.38, for a total transaction of $3,838,117.50.

On Monday, January 5th, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,625 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.38, for a total transaction of $7,127,932.50.

On Monday, December 29th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.79, for a total value of $11,312,775.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.35, for a total value of $11,572,875.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.30, for a total transaction of $11,166,750.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.58, for a total transaction of $10,768,050.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.91, for a total transaction of $10,797,975.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $9.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.30. The company had a trading volume of 274,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $487.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.26. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $519.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,617,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,453,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,219,000 after buying an additional 419,588 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,876,000 after buying an additional 364,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,390,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Stories

