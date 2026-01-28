Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.9420. 1,059,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,364,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $48.00 price target on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $986.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 199,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1,629.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 191,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 496,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 128,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $925,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

