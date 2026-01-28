Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.8280. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $10.1166, with a volume of 1,598 shares traded.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.23%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

