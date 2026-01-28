Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in January

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 977 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the December 31st total of 13,501 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Minco Capital Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS MGHCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 125,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 89.33 and a quick ratio of 89.33. The company has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.10. Minco Capital has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

About Minco Capital

Featured Stories

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

