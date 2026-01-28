Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in January

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 977 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the December 31st total of 13,501 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Minco Capital Stock Up 4.6%
Shares of OTCMKTS MGHCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 125,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 89.33 and a quick ratio of 89.33. The company has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.10. Minco Capital has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
About Minco Capital
