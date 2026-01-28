Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Down 66.4% in January

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,123 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the December 31st total of 33,134 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,844 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 86,844 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bandai Namco Price Performance

OTCMKTS NCBDY traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.99. 66,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.43. Bandai Namco has a one year low of C$11.91 and a one year high of C$19.67.

About Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc is a Japanese multinational company specializing in the creation and distribution of entertainment products and services. Formed in 2005 through the merger of Bandai Co, Ltd. and Namco Ltd., the company brings together expertise in toy manufacturing, video game development and publishing, amusement facilities, and digital content. Its diverse portfolio spans physical playthings, interactive software, themed attractions and character licensing.

In its Toys & Hobby segment, Bandai Namco produces collectible models, action figures and playsets, including the popular Gundam plastic model kits and Dragon Ball figurines.

