iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,264,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 653% from the previous session’s volume of 300,646 shares.The stock last traded at $98.0590 and had previously closed at $99.73.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy. It is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index. Component companies include healthcare providers, biotechnology companies and manufacturers of medical supplies, advanced medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.