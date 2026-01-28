Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,324,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the previous session’s volume of 315,074 shares.The stock last traded at $231.74 and had previously closed at $229.61.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

