Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a negative net margin of 22.90%.The business had revenue of $379.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.89 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 16.89. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 266,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,133.65. This trade represents a 8.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 51,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 22,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DHC. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.