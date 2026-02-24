Ocado Group (OCDGF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Ocado Group to post earnings of ($0.2860) per share and revenue of $868.5370 million for the quarter.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDGF opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $496.27.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) is a UK-based technology-driven online grocery retailer and solutions provider. The company operates Ocado.com, an e-commerce grocery business offering a full range of fresh and ambient food products directly to consumers. Alongside its retail operations, Ocado Group has developed a suite of proprietary software and automation technologies—ranging from warehouse robotics and artificial intelligence to dynamic routing and order fulfillment systems—which it licenses to international retail partners under the Ocado Smart Platform.

Founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs bankers, Ocado Group initially disrupted the UK grocery market with its home-delivery model.

