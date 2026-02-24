Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21), FiscalAI reports. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a negative net margin of 22.90%.The firm had revenue of $379.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.89 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHC stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Healthcare Trust

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 266,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,133.65. This trade represents a 8.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

