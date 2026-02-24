Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $245.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $246.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company momentum from product mix and recent earnings beat — analysts and commentators point to rising oncology revenues, a MedTech recovery and an earnings surprise as drivers of upside for JNJ. Read More.

Company momentum from product mix and recent earnings beat — analysts and commentators point to rising oncology revenues, a MedTech recovery and an earnings surprise as drivers of upside for JNJ. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Potential major asset sale — reports say Johnson & Johnson is exploring a sale of its orthopedics unit DePuy Synthes as part of a planned separation; a successful divestiture could unlock cash/value and simplify the company. Read More.

Potential major asset sale — reports say Johnson & Johnson is exploring a sale of its orthopedics unit DePuy Synthes as part of a planned separation; a successful divestiture could unlock cash/value and simplify the company. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Clinical data supports Pharma franchise — J&J presented three?year TREMFYA ulcerative colitis data showing sustained outcomes, which supports longer?term revenue prospects for immunology assets. Read More.

Clinical data supports Pharma franchise — J&J presented three?year TREMFYA ulcerative colitis data showing sustained outcomes, which supports longer?term revenue prospects for immunology assets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and income appeal remain intact — JNJ’s regular dividend (recently announced/ex?dividend timing noted in filings) keeps the stock attractive to income and long?term investors. Read More.

Dividend and income appeal remain intact — JNJ’s regular dividend (recently announced/ex?dividend timing noted in filings) keeps the stock attractive to income and long?term investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market reports highlight structural tailwinds in vision and cataract devices — sector growth forecasts (phaco systems, femtosecond lasers) could benefit J&J’s device franchises over time but are longer?term drivers. Read More.

Market reports highlight structural tailwinds in vision and cataract devices — sector growth forecasts (phaco systems, femtosecond lasers) could benefit J&J’s device franchises over time but are longer?term drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and analyst noise — a first co?funding agreement with Blackstone and mixed analyst notes/option activity are being watched but have produced muted immediate market reaction. Read More.

Strategic partnerships and analyst noise — a first co?funding agreement with Blackstone and mixed analyst notes/option activity are being watched but have produced muted immediate market reaction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bayer lawsuit raises litigation overhang — Bayer sued J&J and Janssen in New York over claims around its Nubeqa prostate?cancer drug, creating potential legal costs, distraction and uncertainty for Janssen’s oncology positioning. Read More.

Bayer lawsuit raises litigation overhang — Bayer sued J&J and Janssen in New York over claims around its Nubeqa prostate?cancer drug, creating potential legal costs, distraction and uncertainty for Janssen’s oncology positioning. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — EVP Timothy Schmid filed a sale of 1,322 shares (additional prior sales also disclosed); routine but may be viewed by some investors as profit?taking. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Freedom Capital cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

