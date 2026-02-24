Miller Investment Management LP Sells 7,538 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $225.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $230.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.23 and a 200 day moving average of $218.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

