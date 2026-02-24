15,520 Shares in Wabtec $WAB Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,194,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Wabtec during the second quarter worth approximately $121,612,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Wabtec by 7,960.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 527,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,471,000 after purchasing an additional 521,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,172,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,437 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 36.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,614,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,371,000 after purchasing an additional 434,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $441,786.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,177,816.79. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.21, for a total value of $924,735.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,785.21. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $4,591,336. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAB opened at $262.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.47. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $265.88.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $224.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

