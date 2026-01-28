Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 90477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acadian Asset Management from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Stock Down 0.4%

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Acadian Asset Management by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.