First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) Short Interest Down 72.2% in January

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,701 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 13,295 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,759 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,759 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of AFMC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. 79,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 66,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

