First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) Short Interest Down 72.2% in January

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,701 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 13,295 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,759 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,759 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of AFMC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. 79,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.