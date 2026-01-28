Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.1150, with a volume of 5414635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Brookdale Senior Living to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 173.75% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.The firm had revenue of $813.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.4% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,151,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,504,000 after purchasing an additional 467,273 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,609,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,151 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,507,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 238,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 838,862 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) is one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.