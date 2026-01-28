Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $157.24 and last traded at $157.35. 43,692,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 37,477,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.70.

Analyst start: Phillip Securities initiated coverage with a Buy and a $208 target, citing strong AI-led growth and U.S. market strength that could support further upside.

Multiple previews argue Palantir is positioned to "win the AI bifurcation" trade — analysts expect Q4 results (Feb. 2) to show continued revenue strength and to validate the company's commercial + government traction.

Questions about whether Q4 earnings can sustain the stock's large run have prompted optimistic note flow (and some buy initiations) that could spark a rally if Palantir posts upside to expectations.

Earnings calendar: Palantir's Q4 report on Feb. 2 is the near-term catalyst; investors are positioning now, increasing volatility into the print.

Technical/support notes: Some outlets point to a support band where buyers may step in, but forecasts and price-target dispersion keep trading choppy.

Bear case: RBC Capital issued a stark warning that PLTR could fall sharply (to as low as $50 in one note), and headlines citing insider selling are amplifying downside fears. That bearish analyst view is a major driver of today's weakness.

Valuation & risk stories: Several investor pieces flag Palantir's high valuation and risk of a pullback if growth slows — contributing to negative sentiment and short-term selling pressure.

Reputational/legal risk: Reporting on Palantir's tools being used by ICE to track Medicaid data is raising regulatory and reputational questions that could create headline risk ahead of earnings.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at $76,899,626.49. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

