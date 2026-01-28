Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.65 and last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 46924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.50.

SFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price objective on Sagicor Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$10.00 price target on Sagicor Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sagicor Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of -0.13.

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$506.28 million during the quarter. Sagicor Financial had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 56.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. will post 0.9578783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor operates through the following four segments: Sagicor Canada, Sagicor Life USA, Sagicor Jamaica, and Sagicor Life.

