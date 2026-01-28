Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Trading Down 13.6% – Should You Sell?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 and last traded at GBX 0.38. 98,891,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 707% from the average session volume of 12,247,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44.

Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Down 13.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.58.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties. Haydale has been granted patents for its technologies in Europe, USA, Australia, Japan and China and operates from five sites in the UK, USA and the Far East.

