Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX) Short Interest Down 84.1% in January

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 188 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the December 31st total of 1,180 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MEDX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. 378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587. Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $19.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 122.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

About Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (MEDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund actively invests in global companies within the broad health care sector. Stock selection and weighting emphasizes those invested in cancer research and pharmaceutical developments. MEDX was launched on Jan 27, 2023 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.