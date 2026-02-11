Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) Trading Down 10.5% – Should You Sell?

Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) was down 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $87.64. Approximately 669,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 529,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Research cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.52.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.51. Science Applications International had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company’s core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC’s work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

