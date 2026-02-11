Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $9.92. Elementis shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Elementis plc is a London?headquartered specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies performance additives and specialty products to a wide range of industrial and consumer markets. The company focuses on high?value, application?specific solutions that enhance the performance of its customers’ products across coatings, personal care, oil and gas, mining and adhesives sectors.
Elementis operates two principal divisions. The Performance Additives arm offers rheology modifiers, defoamers, antifoams, wetting agents and other functional chemistries used in paints and coatings, emulsion polymers, inks, sealants and industrial fluids.
