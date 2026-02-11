Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Up 294.2% in January

Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 225,242 shares, an increase of 294.2% from the January 15th total of 57,139 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,452,621 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,452,621 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 93,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,074. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Genenta Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genenta Science will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genenta Science during the third quarter worth $41,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genenta Science during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Genenta Science during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genenta Science presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of in vivo hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform enables the transplantation of genetically engineered HSCs that home to tumor sites and continuously deliver immunomodulatory agents. By harnessing the patient’s own stem cells, Genenta aims to establish a sustained, localized anti-tumor immune response with the potential to overcome limitations of traditional cytokine or antibody therapies.

Genenta’s lead product candidate, Temferon, consists of autologous HSCs engineered to produce interferon-alpha under the control of a tumor microenvironment–activated promoter.

