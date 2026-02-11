Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Sells $236,877.81 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $236,877.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,536.20. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,283. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 98,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,205,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler set a $78.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

