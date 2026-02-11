Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Sells $236,877.81 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $236,877.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,536.20. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Equity Residential Stock Performance
Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,283. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.
Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Equity Residential Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 98,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,205,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EQR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler set a $78.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential
Equity Residential Company Profile
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.
The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Residential
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.