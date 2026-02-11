Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 299,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 142,912 shares.The stock last traded at $50.94 and had previously closed at $51.64.

HDLMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heidelberg Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidelberg Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02.

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS: HDLMY) is a Germany?based multinational building materials company with a core focus on cement production, aggregates, ready?mixed concrete, asphalt, and other construction solutions. As one of the world’s leading cement producers, the company supplies essential raw and processed materials used in infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction projects. Its product portfolio also encompasses specialty cement, mineral additives, and tailored concrete technologies designed to meet diverse engineering and environmental requirements.

Operating in more than 50 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, Heidelberg Materials maintains an extensive network of production facilities and distribution channels.

