Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FMUB) Short Interest Up 795.3% in January

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FMUB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,916 shares, a growth of 795.3% from the January 15th total of 214 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,219. Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $53.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85.

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,921,000.

The Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF seeks to provide a high current yield exempt from federal income tax, with growth of capital as a secondary objective. The ETF normally invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax.

