Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.2250, with a volume of 180671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.38 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.58 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Cognyte Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Topline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 7,195,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 168,329 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,751,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after buying an additional 39,721 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,699,000 after acquiring an additional 129,251 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 175,569 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global provider of security analytics solutions that was spun off from NICE Ltd. in early 2021. Headquartered in Israel, the company delivers specialized software and services designed to help government agencies, law enforcement organizations and critical infrastructure operators process and analyze large volumes of data for intelligence and investigative purposes.

The company’s core offerings include advanced analytics platforms that aggregate and visualize structured and unstructured data from diverse sources, such as communications metadata, open-source intelligence and sensor feeds.

