San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 470194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

Key Stories Impacting San Lorenzo Gold

Here are the key news stories impacting San Lorenzo Gold this week:

Get San Lorenzo Gold alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: The article link or the full article text (one per line or as links).

The article link or the full article text (one per line or as links). Neutral Sentiment: Date/time of each article if available (to prioritize recent items).

Date/time of each article if available (to prioritize recent items). Neutral Sentiment: Any specific focus you want (e.g., production, financing, exploration, regulatory, M&A).

San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$191.59 million, a PE ratio of -239.00 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.