Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.01, with a volume of 13328750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03.
Celsius Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £32.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.50.
About Celsius Resources
The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila. The MCB project has an extensive exploration tenement covering 2,500 hectares, with an extended permit until the issuance of a final Mine Permit. An updated JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate was announced in December 2022, comprising 338 million tonnes at 0.47% copper and 0.12 g/t gold, for a total contained metal of 1.6 million tonnes of copper and 1.3 million ounces of gold, reported at a 0.2% copper lower cut-off grade.
In addition to this sizeable high-grade resource, Celsius also holds interests in a number of attractive international development assets.
Our mission is to create material value for Shareholders through the efficient conversion of high quality resources into profitable producing mines, in an environment that adheres to the strictest safety standards and sustainable environmental, social and governance principles.
