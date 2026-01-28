NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,305 shares, a growth of 250.8% from the December 31st total of 372 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXPW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research pipeline includes small?molecule candidates designed to address underlying pathophysiological mechanisms implicated in conditions such as Rett syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease and Long COVID. Leveraging a proprietary formulation and delivery approach, NRx seeks to advance compounds that have demonstrated safety in prior studies toward new indications with significant unmet medical need.

Among its lead programs, NRx is developing NP-120 (sarizotan) for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that impacts brain development in young girls.

