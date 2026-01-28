Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Short Interest Update

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 109,517 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the December 31st total of 32,917 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,426 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 577,426 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maison Solutions
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maison Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Maison Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Maison Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Maison Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Maison Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Maison Solutions Price Performance
Maison Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 103,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,861. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Maison Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 5.38.
Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 4.89%.
About Maison Solutions
Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.
